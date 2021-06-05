The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Bought by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,269,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,804 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.76% of The New York Times worth $64,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NYT. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The New York Times during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in The New York Times by 100.0% in the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in The New York Times by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The New York Times by 48.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in The New York Times by 214.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NYT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The New York Times from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

NYSE NYT traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,365,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,056. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.77. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $37.21 and a 52 week high of $58.73.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.27 million. The New York Times had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

