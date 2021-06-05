The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of PEBB stock opened at GBX 156 ($2.04) on Thursday. The Pebble Group has a 52-week low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 157.90 ($2.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of £261.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 144.84.

Get The Pebble Group alerts:

In other The Pebble Group news, insider Yvonne Monaghan purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.82) per share, with a total value of £27,800 ($36,320.88).

The Pebble Group Plc provides products, services, and technology to the promotional products industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional merchandise and branded products for various brands operating in the health and beauty, fast moving consumer goods, transport, technology, banking and finance, and charity sectors.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for The Pebble Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pebble Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.