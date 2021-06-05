The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 567.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 40,648 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNX. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in CNX Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CNX Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $14.12 on Friday. CNX Resources Co. has a one year low of $7.97 and a one year high of $15.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.69, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.97.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $473.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CNX shares. Truist Securities lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CNX Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

