The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 108 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Mesa Laboratories worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MLAB. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John Sakys sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.84, for a total transaction of $659,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Evan Guillemin sold 720 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.25, for a total transaction of $175,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,472,828.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,813 shares of company stock worth $2,006,319. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

NASDAQ MLAB opened at $261.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $249.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -493.75 and a beta of 0.35. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.54 and a 12-month high of $307.97. The company has a current ratio of 10.64, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.20%.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

