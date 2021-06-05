The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $766,000 Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 55.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $48.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.36. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $57.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.66.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The company had revenue of $324.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.94 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 49.33%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WPM. BMO Capital Markets raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $57.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.58.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

