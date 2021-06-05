The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC lessened its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 462,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 20,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 84,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 252.9% in the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PNC. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $194.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $82.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.09 and a 12-month high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.33%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

