The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stake in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 195.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,147 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Bancorporation were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 128,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 1,085.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

CADE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

In other news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 45,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $1,030,316.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,816.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph W. Evans sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $481,815.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 309,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,929,821.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,229 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,867. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CADE stock opened at $22.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.00. Cadence Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $23.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.36. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.08%.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

