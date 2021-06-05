The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,054 Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Jamf were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JAMF. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Jamf by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in Jamf by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 21,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 8,086 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Jamf by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 26,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 11,408 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Jamf by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,379,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,284,000 after purchasing an additional 362,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Jamf by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter.

In other Jamf news, CFO Jill Putman sold 1,325 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $49,038.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,499.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Strosahl sold 1,366 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $50,542.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 150,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,582,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,888 shares of company stock valued at $8,141,574 in the last quarter.

Shares of JAMF opened at $35.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.48.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.70 million. The business’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Jamf from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jamf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Jamf in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Jamf in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

