The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 6,061 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,061 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in NCR were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 44.9% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 2.6% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 6.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NCR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

In other news, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $4,836,206.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 259,615 shares in the company, valued at $12,277,193.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Adrian Button sold 8,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $403,589.60. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NCR opened at $47.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -59.06 and a beta of 1.82. NCR Co. has a 12-month low of $15.63 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. NCR had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 23.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

