The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $179.30.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $194.00 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $97.09 and a 12-month high of $203.88. The stock has a market cap of $82.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $186.64.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,140.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 306,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,787,000 after acquiring an additional 281,924 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 701.8% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 15,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.