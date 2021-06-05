The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Receives $25.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.60.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The RealReal from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cowen boosted their target price on The RealReal from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The RealReal in a report on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on The RealReal from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Get The RealReal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:REAL traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.18. 1,844,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,671,414. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 3.09. The RealReal has a 52-week low of $11.54 and a 52-week high of $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.34.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.05. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 61.23% and a negative return on equity of 85.02%. The business had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The RealReal will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The RealReal news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 5,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $90,816.39. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 445,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,861,169.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 14,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $223,401.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,028,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,616,048.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,268 shares of company stock worth $966,889. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REAL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in The RealReal in the fourth quarter worth about $1,313,000. One Day In July LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 49,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for The RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.