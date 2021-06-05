The Vitec Group (LON:VTC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

The Vitec Group plc (LON:VTC)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,368.33 ($17.88). The Vitec Group shares last traded at GBX 1,355 ($17.70), with a volume of 9,646 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Vitec Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Vitec Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of The Vitec Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,309.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of £625.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.81.

In other news, insider Stephen Bird sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,560 ($20.38), for a total value of £1,950,000 ($2,547,687.48).

About The Vitec Group (LON:VTC)

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

