The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Boosted by Westhampton Capital LLC

Westhampton Capital LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,236 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up 4.0% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 32,334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,276 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $627,000. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 679,916 shares of company stock worth $124,449,125. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $177.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.87, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $108.02 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.77.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

