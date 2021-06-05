THG (LON:THG) PT Raised to GBX 1,388 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

THG (LON:THG) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,219 ($15.93) to GBX 1,388 ($18.13) in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital boosted their price target on THG from GBX 870 ($11.37) to GBX 890 ($11.63) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of THG opened at GBX 611 ($7.98) on Tuesday. THG has a 12 month low of GBX 565.30 ($7.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 837.80 ($10.95). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 632.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.71 billion and a PE ratio of -9.23.

In other THG news, insider Matthew Moulding sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 667 ($8.71), for a total transaction of £2,334,500 ($3,050,039.20).

THG Holdings plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

