Thingschain Tops One Day Volume of $13.00 (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. Thingschain has a market cap of $64,981.33 and approximately $13.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thingschain coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Thingschain has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,450.98 or 0.99884155 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00042278 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00011881 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00082780 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001072 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00008803 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About Thingschain

Thingschain (TIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

