Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Sets New 1-Year High at $119.45

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$119.45 and last traded at C$119.00, with a volume of 127245 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$119.01.

TRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters to C$128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters to C$123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$122.00 to C$128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$127.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$127.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.46. The company has a market cap of C$58.96 billion and a PE ratio of 8.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$115.08.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.95 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.3735843 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.69%.

In other Thomson Reuters news, Director Marc E. Gold sold 6,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$117.27, for a total value of C$780,667.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,004.17. Also, Director Linda Walker sold 6,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$115.46, for a total value of C$797,254.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,735,834.18. Insiders have sold a total of 14,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,970 over the last 90 days.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile (TSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

