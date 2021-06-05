THORChain (RUNE) Trading Up 11.3% This Week

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 5th. THORChain has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and approximately $87.88 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THORChain coin can currently be bought for about $11.05 or 0.00030841 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, THORChain has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00067425 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.02 or 0.00298817 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.90 or 0.00245427 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $414.33 or 0.01156822 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003653 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,752.73 or 0.99822977 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain’s launch date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 213,536,800 coins. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

