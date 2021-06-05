TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $322.50

Shares of TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 322.50 ($4.21) and last traded at GBX 321.71 ($4.20), with a volume of 27952 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 315 ($4.12).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) price objective on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 285.33 ($3.73).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.87, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of £1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 294.32.

In other news, insider William Kozyra sold 404,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 280 ($3.66), for a total value of £1,131,200 ($1,477,920.04).

TI Fluid Systems Company Profile (LON:TIFS)

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems primarily for the light duty automotive market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

