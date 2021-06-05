Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Raised to Overweight at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has $22.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $30.25.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TLRY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tilray from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.77 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America began coverage on Tilray in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilray from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.38.

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY opened at $18.80 on Wednesday. Tilray has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $67.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Tilray had a negative net margin of 207.32% and a negative return on equity of 51.07%. The firm had revenue of $48.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.86 million. Analysts predict that Tilray will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Carl A. Merton sold 89,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $1,318,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,136.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Tilray during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Tilray in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tilray by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Tilray by 165.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

