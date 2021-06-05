TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Stake Cut by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,871,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 157,290 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.06% of TimkenSteel worth $13,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in TimkenSteel during the fourth quarter worth $901,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in TimkenSteel by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 64,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in TimkenSteel by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 72,706 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in TimkenSteel in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in TimkenSteel in the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

TMST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on TimkenSteel from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded TimkenSteel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

In related news, Director Randall H. Edwards sold 3,650 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $56,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,622. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 10,000 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,958 shares in the company, valued at $854,401.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TMST opened at $15.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.59 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.00. TimkenSteel Co. has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $16.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.97.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. TimkenSteel had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. On average, research analysts expect that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

