Tobam Boosts Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Tobam raised its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,181 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Oracle were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 248.0% in the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 172.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL opened at $82.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $239.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.91 and a fifty-two week high of $83.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.09.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.84.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $76,256,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,114,835.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,530 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.00 per share, for a total transaction of $172,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,433,000 shares of company stock worth $699,611,560. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

