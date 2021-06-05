Tobam Has $5.43 Million Stock Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Tobam cut its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 49.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 37,863 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALNY. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.07.

In related news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total transaction of $4,443,773.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,530,740.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 3,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total value of $510,205.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,153,744.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,417 shares of company stock worth $5,328,126 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $145.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.29 and a 52 week high of $178.41.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $177.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.93 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 153.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.62) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.19 EPS for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

