Tobam Increases Stock Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Tobam raised its holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 5.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SAM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Boston Beer by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,433,000 after purchasing an additional 192,586 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in The Boston Beer by 224.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 160,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,619,000 after purchasing an additional 111,050 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in The Boston Beer by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,222,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,359,000 after purchasing an additional 94,327 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Boston Beer by 355.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,216,000 after purchasing an additional 87,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,996,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SAM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,340.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,245.13.

Shares of SAM opened at $1,106.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,162.34. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.35 and a beta of 0.77. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $498.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The company had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The Boston Beer’s revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 22.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,068.48, for a total transaction of $2,671,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total value of $4,756,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,863,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,589 shares of company stock valued at $24,992,434 over the last quarter. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

