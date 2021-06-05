Tobam Sells 123 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Tobam lessened its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,857 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Shopify were worth $4,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Shopify by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 61.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHOP opened at $1,205.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,165.49. The firm has a market cap of $149.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.49, a P/E/G ratio of 65.96 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 17.13 and a quick ratio of 17.13. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $702.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,499.75.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SHOP shares. Truist boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,475.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Shopify from $1,290.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,397.85.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

