Tobam Sells 152,782 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Tobam reduced its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 254,515 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 152,782 shares during the period. Tobam owned about 0.08% of NovaGold Resources worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. 49.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NG opened at $10.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $12.10. The company has a quick ratio of 119.02, a current ratio of 119.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts expect that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 19,655 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $183,381.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,660.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 29.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

NovaGold Resources Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

