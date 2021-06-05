Tobam Sells 486 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Tobam decreased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 328,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,328,000 after purchasing an additional 13,928 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 193,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,926,000 after acquiring an additional 13,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 88,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $74.11 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $87.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.13. The company has a market cap of $187.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.13.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

