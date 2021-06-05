Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 46.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $20,083,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 86,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,282,000 after purchasing an additional 39,100 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,717,000 after purchasing an additional 21,465 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 179,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,838,000 after purchasing an additional 15,742 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSCO opened at $181.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.73. The firm has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $116.13 and a 1 year high of $200.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.20%. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.28%.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,767,465.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,691.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $681,124.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,538,610. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.19.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

