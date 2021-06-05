Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX)

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 18,169 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,110% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,501 call options.

In other AMC Networks news, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $1,942,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 686,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,325,479.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 39,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $2,068,165.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 748,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,740,441.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,781 shares of company stock worth $5,490,624. Insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in AMC Networks by 306.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 357.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AMC Networks by 232.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

AMCX opened at $66.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. AMC Networks has a twelve month low of $20.16 and a twelve month high of $83.63.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $691.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.63 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 63.69% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMC Networks will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMCX. Cowen raised their price objective on AMC Networks from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AMC Networks from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AMC Networks from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. AMC Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

