TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Analysts forecast that TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) will announce earnings per share of $0.92 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for TransUnion’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.96. TransUnion posted earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full-year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TransUnion from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

In other TransUnion news, insider David M. Neenan sold 31,126 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total transaction of $3,242,395.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,390,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 5,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,665 shares in the company, valued at $3,768,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,295 shares of company stock worth $6,199,341 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,335,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in TransUnion by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 25,890 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in TransUnion by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 437,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,452,000 after purchasing an additional 37,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

TRU opened at $105.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.82, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.77. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $78.02 and a fifty-two week high of $110.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

