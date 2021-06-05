Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM) PT Set at C$2.75 by Eight Capital

Eight Capital set a C$2.75 target price on Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of CVE TGM opened at C$1.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$37.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a current ratio of 12.49. Trillium Gold Mines has a 1-year low of C$0.57 and a 1-year high of C$2.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.09.

About Trillium Gold Mines

Trillium Gold Mines Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Newman Todd gold project located in the Red Lake mining district of northern Ontario.

