Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM) PT Set at C$2.75 by Eight Capital

Eight Capital set a C$2.75 target price on Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of CVE TGM opened at C$1.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$37.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a current ratio of 12.49. Trillium Gold Mines has a 1-year low of C$0.57 and a 1-year high of C$2.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.09.
About Trillium Gold Mines
Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.