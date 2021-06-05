TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,204 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in TriMas were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in TriMas during the first quarter worth about $169,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 23,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $756,093.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,427,879.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $482,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,427,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,273 shares of company stock valued at $1,555,035. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of TriMas stock opened at $32.51 on Friday. TriMas Co. has a 12-month low of $21.43 and a 12-month high of $36.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.80.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. TriMas had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.87%. On average, research analysts predict that TriMas Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriMas Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

