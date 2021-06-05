Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Director Klynne Johnson Sells 2,576 Shares of Stock

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Director Klynne Johnson sold 2,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total transaction of $172,385.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE TSE opened at $67.03 on Friday. Trinseo S.A. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $76.49. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.34. Trinseo had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Trinseo S.A. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

TSE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors boosted their price target on Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Trinseo in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Trinseo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Trinseo by 86.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after buying an additional 36,331 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Trinseo by 402.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trinseo in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.