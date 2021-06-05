Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Director Klynne Johnson Sells 2,576 Shares of Stock

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Director Klynne Johnson sold 2,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total transaction of $172,385.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE TSE opened at $67.03 on Friday. Trinseo S.A. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $76.49. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.
Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.34. Trinseo had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Trinseo S.A. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Trinseo by 86.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after buying an additional 36,331 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Trinseo by 402.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trinseo in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Trinseo
Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.
Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?
Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.