TrueDeck (TDP) Trading 3.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. During the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. TrueDeck has a total market cap of $278,796.23 and approximately $18,919.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueDeck coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00075975 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004375 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00025542 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $358.84 or 0.01006897 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,524.38 or 0.09889299 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00053468 BTC.

About TrueDeck

TrueDeck (TDP) is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

