Truist Securities Initiates Coverage on Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX)

Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

REPX opened at $36.38 on Tuesday. Riley Exploration Permian has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $79.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.41.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($5.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($6.43). Riley Exploration Permian had a negative return on equity of 178.93% and a negative net margin of 60.16%. The company had revenue of $23.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th.

In other news, CEO Bobby Riley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $85,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Texel Resources Inc. purchased 6,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.77 per share, with a total value of $146,351.89. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,769,403 shares in the company, valued at $42,058,709.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 51.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $766,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $325,000. 43.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin. The company holds interest in the Kansas properties located in central Kansas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 153 oil producing wells across 10,893 net acres with 98.7 MBbl proved reserves.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.