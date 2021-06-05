Tudor Pickering Increases Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) Price Target to C$4.50

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$4.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.45% from the stock’s current price.

AAV has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.25 target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Cormark restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$4.50 target price (up previously from C$4.00) on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$4.00 target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advantage Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.48.

TSE AAV opened at C$4.35 on Thursday. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of C$1.51 and a 12 month high of C$4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of C$818.29 million and a P/E ratio of -45.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$3.34.

In other news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 50,000 shares of Advantage Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.96, for a total transaction of C$148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,155 shares in the company, valued at C$3,996,458.80.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

