TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

TVA Group Inc (TSE:TVA.B)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$2.88. TVA Group shares last traded at C$2.88, with a volume of 800 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on TVA.B. Cormark increased their price objective on TVA Group from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on TVA Group from C$2.50 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on TVA Group from C$2.50 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The stock has a market cap of C$125.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.16.

TVA Group Inc operates a communications company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Broadcasting & Production; Magazines; and Film Production & Audiovisual Services. The Broadcasting & Production segment creates, produces, and broadcasts entertainment, information, and public affairs programming; operates a French-language television network, as well as provides nine specialty services; markets digital products associated with various televisual brands; and distributes audiovisual products and films.

