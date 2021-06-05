Typhoon Network (TYPH) 24 Hour Volume Hits $110,231.00

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded up 56.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. One Typhoon Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000415 BTC on exchanges. Typhoon Network has a market cap of $1.22 million and $110,231.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded 101% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00067103 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.81 or 0.00299045 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.32 or 0.00242733 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $415.40 or 0.01141632 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003675 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,374.42 or 0.99967195 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Typhoon Network Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,049,544 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Typhoon Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typhoon Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Typhoon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

