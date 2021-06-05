U Network (UUU) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.96 Million

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 5th. U Network has a total market cap of $4.96 million and approximately $296,290.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One U Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, U Network has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get U Network alerts:

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000050 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000089 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network Coin Profile

U Network (UUU) is a coin. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,994,600,000 coins. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for U Network is u.network . U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “

U Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for U Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for U Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.