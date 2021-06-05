UBS Group Reiterates “€24.00” Price Target for Salzgitter (ETR:SZG)

UBS Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

SZG has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($33.53) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €27.23 ($32.04).

Salzgitter stock opened at €26.22 ($30.85) on Wednesday. Salzgitter has a twelve month low of €11.27 ($13.26) and a twelve month high of €29.46 ($34.66). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.95.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

