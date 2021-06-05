UNICORN Token (UNI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $515.00

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 80.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 4th. UNICORN Token has a market cap of $320,123.66 and approximately $515.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UNICORN Token has traded up 82.4% against the U.S. dollar. One UNICORN Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00072187 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004237 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000772 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000424 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000095 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 137% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About UNICORN Token

UNICORN Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 coins. UNICORN Token’s official website is unicorn.cm . UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

UNICORN Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNICORN Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNICORN Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

