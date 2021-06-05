Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.34 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) will announce earnings per share of $2.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.22. Union Pacific posted earnings per share of $1.67 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full year earnings of $9.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.42 to $9.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.47 to $11.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Union Pacific.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.32.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,314,568,000 after acquiring an additional 444,914 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,982,858 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,427,089,000 after purchasing an additional 361,413 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,139,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,977 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,936,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,184,058,000 after purchasing an additional 167,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 9.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,691,494,000 after purchasing an additional 647,017 shares during the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $226.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,842,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,816,227. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $161.41 and a 12 month high of $231.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $223.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

