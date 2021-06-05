Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,240 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,403,262,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,139,736,000 after buying an additional 1,908,977 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,502,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,297,288 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,103,003,000 after acquiring an additional 509,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,314,568,000 after purchasing an additional 444,914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $226.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $150.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $223.53. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $161.41 and a twelve month high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.32.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

