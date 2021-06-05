United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Shares Gap Up to $9.47

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.47, but opened at $9.79. United Microelectronics shares last traded at $9.66, with a volume of 61,658 shares changing hands.

Separately, Macquarie upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.55.

The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.32.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. United Microelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in United Microelectronics by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 134,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 8,477 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter worth about $491,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Microelectronics by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 63,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 36,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

