United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.96% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “United Natural has outpaced the industry in the past three months. The company has been gaining on solid retail demand amid the pandemic. Further, strength in e-commerce operations has been a driver. These trends, along with lower costs boosted second-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein both top and bottom lines grew year over year and the bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Notably, United Natural expects food-at-home consumption to stay high in fiscal 2021. Encouragingly, management now expects fiscal 2021 adjusted EPS and adjusted EBITDA to come in at the upper end of the previously guided range. However, United Natural’s third-quarter fiscal 2021 sales, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS are likely to be lower than the year-ago period, which gained from an unexpected surge in demand. Additionally, stiff competition is a concern.”

UNFI has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.89.

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $39.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.91. United Natural Foods has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $42.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.28.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.44. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Danielle Benedict sold 15,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $598,655.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,912 shares in the company, valued at $352,113.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $430,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 269,423 shares of company stock valued at $10,234,213 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,232,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,114,000 after purchasing an additional 610,906 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,726,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,565,000 after acquiring an additional 74,831 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $23,961,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 608.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 982,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,362,000 after buying an additional 843,700 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 975,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,138,000 after buying an additional 148,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

