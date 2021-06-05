Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) fell 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.52 and last traded at $10.52. 18,557 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,723,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.41.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Urban One from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Urban One alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $642.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $113.54 million for the quarter. Urban One had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 8.52%.

In related news, Director D Geoffrey Armstrong sold 35,298 shares of Urban One stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $126,719.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 245,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,088.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian W. Mcneill sold 50,000 shares of Urban One stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 308,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,298 shares of company stock worth $505,220 in the last quarter. Insiders own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Urban One by 1,659.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 99,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 93,602 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Urban One by 267.5% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 40,845 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Urban One during the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban One during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban One during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Urban One Company Profile (NASDAQ:UONE)

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.