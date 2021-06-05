Utrust (UTK) Trading 13.5% Higher Over Last Week

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 5th. Over the last seven days, Utrust has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar. One Utrust coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000941 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Utrust has a market cap of $152.58 million and $12.24 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Utrust alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00077102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002775 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00025842 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.14 or 0.01021506 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,652.16 or 0.10133900 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00053767 BTC.

Utrust Profile

Utrust (UTK) is a coin. It was first traded on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 coins. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com . Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

Buying and Selling Utrust

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Utrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Utrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.