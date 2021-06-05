Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 39.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,054 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $414,000. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on VLO. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.41.

NYSE VLO opened at $83.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of -122.41, a PEG ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.00. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -125.64%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

