Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.96.

VLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Hovde Group lowered Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

VLY stock opened at $14.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.04. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $323.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.06 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 27.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.83%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,402,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,174,000 after buying an additional 67,140 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 655.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 74,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 65,067 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 2.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 150,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 45,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

