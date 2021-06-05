Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Valneva’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.79 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.72 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.82 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Valneva in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Valneva in a research note on Monday, May 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

Valneva stock opened at $26.86 on Tuesday. Valneva has a 12 month low of $24.16 and a 12 month high of $31.33.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

