VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Stock Position Raised by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 310,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,168,000 after buying an additional 51,829 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 114,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 32,009 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 87,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 15,148 shares during the period.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $38.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.48. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $30.64 and a 52-week high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

